Enjoy the weekend as wet snow chances are on the rise early next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April 2021 hasn’t seen any snow yet. However, snow in April is not uncommon. Enjoy this weekend with seasonable temperatures and partly to mostly sunny conditions both days because next week will start on a more active note with some chances for wet snow returning to the forecast.

Let’s start with the good news. After last weekend we are due for a nicer one! That will occur this weekend with seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 for Saturday and Sunday with lighter winds than what much of April has given us. Monday will also start off dry but then a cold front looks to move through here and give us a more of an active pattern.

Let’s go by the numbers here... If you think snow in April is rare, it’s not as rare as you may think. On average, April in Rockford has 0.9 inches of snow and the most snow to ever fall in a given April was back in 1936 when 9 inches fell. It’s also been 23 years since Rockford observed an April with absolutely no snow. In addition, 56 years in Rockford weather history has there been measurable snow (anything greater than 0.1 inches). In fact if we see measurable snow from this system, it will mark the fourth consecutive April with measurable snow.

April snowfall is not that uncommon around here! The last time we had zero snow in April was 23 years ago. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Here are our current thoughts on this system. With temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Monday, any precipitation that falls Monday night will be in the form of rain. But once the cold front moves through and temperatures plummet, that’s when we’ll see a turnover to more of a mix and in spots all snow. There are still several uncertainties with this system as we are still several days out. The exact track and temperatures will be very key with what falls in exact locations! Both of those things are not set in stone yet.

Monday night into Tuesday will see not only a temperature drop but winds will also pick up. If accumulating snow comes from this, it will be that slushy sticking stuff especially on colder outdoor surfaces. As of now, a good amount of moisture looks to stick around into much of Tuesday. It will also be unseasonably chilly with high temperatures in the 40s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next cold front looks to bring rain to mix to snow late Monday into Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The chances for wet snow Monday night and Tuesday continue to go up. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The chances for wet snow Monday night and Tuesday continue to go up. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Once the precipitation is out of here by Tuesday night, a more widespread freeze is also looking likely. Currently the forecasts calls for an overnight low Tuesday of 28 degrees, which meets the definition of a hard freeze. We’ve had a few nights over the last week where frost has occurred more on an isolated basis and Tuesday night calls for more of that on a widespread basis. This is why we’ve said to hold off on any planting because the last freeze on average doesn’t occur until April 30. The latest one ever was back on May 27, 1992.

A hard freeze is looking likely Tuesday night as temperatures dip into the 20s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The average date of the last freeze here is on April 30 and the latest freeze on record is May 27, 1992 (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

If you have any plants or vegetation out, you may need to bring them inside or cover them up beginning Monday night and keeping them that way through Wednesday due to the unseasonable chilly air and freeze conditions.

Afterwards, expect a mainly quiet week beginning Wednesday and temperatures slowly but surely getting back to near normal.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.