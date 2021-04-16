Boylan’s Danny Baker nets a hat trick, Titans finish season undefeated in NIC-10

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Danny Baker scored on a penalty kick with under four minutes to play to complete the hat trick, as Boylan defeated Hononegah 3-0 at Kelsey Field Thursday night.

The senior helped the Titans cap off a perfect 9-0 record in conference play.

“I couldn’t have dreamed of this when I was in bed last night,” Baker said, talking about the hat trick. “It’s just an insane feeling. Because, I barely played any minutes the last two seasons. Then this season, it’s really been a dream for me.”

Boylan already clinched the NIC-10 championship on Tuesday with a 3-1 OT win against Jefferson. The Titans gave up just three goals in conference all year.

“Every person in this senior group is honestly amazing,” said Baker. “I couldn’t have imagined going through this last four years with anybody else. They really made it special for me and I just couldn’t have done it with anybody else.”

