Beloit Snappers seek nonprofits for concessions at Pohlman Field and ABC Supply Stadium

BELOIT, WI. (WIFR) -If your non-profit organization is looking for new fundraising activities, The Beloit Snappers are looking for you to be a part of their season at Pohlman Field then their new ABC Supply Stadium which will open later in the summer.

Geronimo Hospitality Group – the concessions and premium services partner of the Beloit Snappers, has fundraising opportunities available for the 2021 season. This is a great way for an organization to get involved, earn money and have fun!

“We invite groups to be part of the game day experience with this creative, fun alternative to traditional fundraising.” said Blair Schmitz, general manager of stadium operations, “Giving back to the communities we serve is at our core and we look forward to connecting with local groups to help contribute to their fundraising goals.”

The stadium and Geronimo supplies the non-profit group everything they need and groups will earn a percentage of the net sales from their assigned location.

For more information or to register your organization, visit this website.Geronimo Hospitality Group also has a limited number of openings for individuals who are interested in joining our game day concessions, culinary and premium services team. Apply online by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.