Be cautious of COVID-19 vaccine myths circulating online

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Everyone 16 and older in Wisconsin became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month. This is good news, but many are still on the fence about receiving the shot because of circulating myths on social media.

Some of the common myths include “I had COVID-19 so I don’t need the vaccine” and “you only need a vaccine if you live in cities or work in crowded areas.”

However, Population Health Sciences said to always find out the original source of the information. Here is what he has to say on one of the myths about the vaccine being rushed to distribution.

“The science behind the vaccines weren’t rushed at all, the trials were conducted under rigorous standards and were evaluated at each step to the point where everybody was comfortable that these vaccines are safe and effective,” Ajay Sethi, Master of Public Health Program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health said.

