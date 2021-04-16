Advertisement

Aquin volleyball holds off Dakota, stays unbeaten in NUIC

By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second time this week, Aquin girls volleyball defeated Dakota to remain unbeaten in the NUIC.

Aquin beat Dakota at home on Thursday in straight sets 25-23, 25-21. The Lady Bulldogs got all it could handle from an undermanned Lady Indians squad. Dakota was without four of its starters due to COVID-19 protocols.

Aquin went up early in the first set 18-11, before Dakota battled back to get within two at 22-20. But the Bulldogs were able to finish out the set thanks to a couple key kills from sophomore outside hitter Lucy Arndt.

Aquin (12-1, 9-0) finishes the season next week with four matches, including a big one against Pearl City (10-1, 7-1). Aquin and Eastland are the only two teams without a loss in conference.

