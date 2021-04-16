Advertisement

Anderson Japanese Gardens opens up for season Friday

Guests are encouraged to pre-register online for attendance and are able to stay as long as they please.
Anderson Japanese Gardens'
Anderson Japanese Gardens'(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Recognized as one of the highest-quality public gardens in the United States, Anderson Japanese Gardens opened up for the season on Friday.

The gardens’ host more than 50,000 guests from nearly every state and more than one dozen countries. It provides a safe and accessible outdoor setting where guests experience the transformative power of nature. Guests are encouraged to pre-register online for attendance and are able to stay as long as they please.

“Anderson gardens is such a wonderful place of rejuvenation and healing. Japanese gardens are built on that, their foundation is to be healing and transformative. We are honored to be able to open again for another season and allow people to come and use the gardens,” Katy Weston, program and event manager said.

For more information, visit here for admission pricing, advance reservations and a complete list of programs.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal crash
Belvidere man identified after fatal Genoa Road crash
Man killed in Winnebago County crash
Loves Park man killed on I-90 in Winnebago Co.
Jose J. Gonzalez Jr.
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Rockford
No injuries have been reported.
7 arrested after fight at Cherryvale Mall
One car crossed the center line, colliding with the passing vehicle.
One dead, one injured in Belvidere crash

Latest News

Marijuana economic impact
New cannabis dispensary to open in downtown Rockford
Marijuana economic impact
Marijuana sales
OSF Saint Anthony, Gift of Hope honor raise awareness for organ, tissue donation
football
Pandemic poses schedule challenges for high school athletics
COVID-19 vaccine (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
Be cautious of COVID-19 vaccine myths circulating online