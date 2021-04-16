Anderson Japanese Gardens opens up for season Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Recognized as one of the highest-quality public gardens in the United States, Anderson Japanese Gardens opened up for the season on Friday.

The gardens’ host more than 50,000 guests from nearly every state and more than one dozen countries. It provides a safe and accessible outdoor setting where guests experience the transformative power of nature. Guests are encouraged to pre-register online for attendance and are able to stay as long as they please.

“Anderson gardens is such a wonderful place of rejuvenation and healing. Japanese gardens are built on that, their foundation is to be healing and transformative. We are honored to be able to open again for another season and allow people to come and use the gardens,” Katy Weston, program and event manager said.

For more information, visit here for admission pricing, advance reservations and a complete list of programs.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.