Advertisement

3 teens die after ejected from car in S Illinois crash

The driver of the box truck, Nadzed Omerovic, 33, of St. Louis. was not injured.
Three teenagers were killed when they were ejected from a car after it struck a box truck in...
Three teenagers were killed when they were ejected from a car after it struck a box truck in southern Illinois, State Police said.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALMEYER, Ill. (AP) — Three teenagers were killed when they were ejected from a car after it struck a box truck in southern Illinois, State Police said.

The car, driven by Joshua Moat, 18, of St. Louis, struck the rear passenger side of the truck, which was turning, ejecting him and two girls, ages 15 and 13, both of Dupo, police said. The girls’ identities weren’t released because of their ages. All three were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The collision occurred about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday near Valmeyer in rural Monroe County, about 25 miles south of St. Louis, police said. The car carrying the teens slammed into the truck as it was turning.

The driver of the box truck, Nadzed Omerovic, 33, of St. Louis. was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal crash
Belvidere man identified after fatal Genoa Road crash
Man killed in Winnebago County crash
Loves Park man killed on I-90 in Winnebago Co.
Jose J. Gonzalez Jr.
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Rockford
No injuries have been reported.
7 arrested after fight at Cherryvale Mall
One car crossed the center line, colliding with the passing vehicle.
One dead, one injured in Belvidere crash

Latest News

Marijuana economic impact
New cannabis dispensary to open in downtown Rockford
Marijuana economic impact
Marijuana sales
OSF Saint Anthony, Gift of Hope honor raise awareness for organ, tissue donation
football
Pandemic poses schedule challenges for high school athletics
COVID-19 vaccine (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
Be cautious of COVID-19 vaccine myths circulating online