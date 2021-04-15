Advertisement

Woman opens ultrasound studio after being inspired by NICU nurse

‘She inspired me and I want to be able to be that same inspiration to someone else.’
By Zach Shaw
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman in Loves Park has opened her own ultra sound studio after being inspired by a NICU nurse who guided her through her teen pregnancy.

Cherish Coates told 23 News that opening the studio was a life long dream, but it wouldn’t have been possible if she hadn’t met Jeannie, her nurse in the NICU. Coates said that Jeannie helped guide her through a challenging time in her life, persuading her to work hard and to stay in school.

“She inspired me and I want to be able to be that same inspiration to someone else -- she’s the reason I got into healthcare and I want to be able to inspire someone else the same way she inspired me,” Coates told 23 News.

She also wants other teen mothers to know that the stigma surrounding pregnancy is nothing to be ashamed of -- and that she can be used as a resource for those in the same position she was. More information about Cherish, her business and how to reach her — click here.

