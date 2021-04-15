SwedishAmerican nursing recognized with prestigious Magnet recognition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - SwedishAmerican achieved re-designation of Magnet recognition on Thursday.

Magnet recognition is determined by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program, which ensures that rigorous standards for nursing excellence are met. SwedishAmerican received its first designation in 2015, when recognized as a Magnet hospital. This time the award covered nursing care from across the entire health system.

“We’re making history again today,” Ann Gantzer, SwedishAmerican Chief Nursing Officer said. “Magnet is the gold standard of nursing, recognizing not just nursing excellence, but a culture of excellence. Achieving this re-designation validates once again the excellent care that we provide our patients.”

To achieve Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and staff. Magnet recognition is taken into consideration when the public judges healthcare organizations and has been shown to provide specific benefits to hospitals and their communities, according to SwedishAmerican.

The ANCC recognized SwedishAmerican health system with nine exemplars, which are areas in which SwedishAmerican outperformed the national mean, median or other benchmark statistic.

This year’s nine exemplars are:

· Nurses’ participation in interprofessional collaborative practice, Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Program

· Unit-level data for CLABSIs (Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection)

· Unit-level data for HAPIs (Hospital Acquired Pressure Injury) Stages 2 and above

· Unit-level data for CAUTIs (Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infection)

· Ambulatory setting nurse-sensitive clinical indicator ED door to balloon time

· Ambulatory setting nurse-sensitive clinical indicator for Falls with Injury

· Clinical Nurses’ use of evidence-based practice to revise an existing practice/Care for patients withdrawing from opiates

· Improved outcome associated with nurse involvement with the design or redesign of work environment/Care during a surge in COVID-19 patients, 1North First Floor-Open Bay Ward

“Magnet is not just a title or an award. It is the highest designation of excellence and the highest honor that we as professional nurses could be a part of,” Amy Dull, SwedishAmerican Magnet Program Manager said. “Magnet drives and energizes our nurses to get their next degree, their next certification, research and innovation, which is crucial to the continuing success of our organization. All in order to carry out our nursing vision – to be trusted leaders in the advancement of superior outcomes. Magnet re-designation is all about our outcomes and continued improvement. We are never content with keeping things the way they are. We will keep moving forward and making this organization a better place for our patients and for all of us.”

