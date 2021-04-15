Seasonably cooler through the weekend, more active and warming trend next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After another frosty morning in the region, Thursday looks to continue the cooler pattern we’ve had for this week. However today will be a dry and a bit breezy day with northwest winds continuing, too. Highs in the 50s will be the norm through the weekend before more active times are in the forecast next week.

A mix of sun and clouds along with seasonably cooler temperatures continue through the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Tree pollen is very high right now and will continue to be that way through much of May. The peak pollen counts are usually in the morning and early afternoon hours. If you suffer from outdoor allergies, follow the tips below to help get you through the season. This can help lessen sneezing, too. Remember that sneezing is also a primary mode of COVID-19 transmission.

Tree Pollen levels are very high today. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Tree pollen season is in full swing now, follow these tips now and through the allergy season. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Some patchy frost is once again possible tonight with Friday looking the same as Thursday just with less clouds. A weather-maker will impact the Midwest this weekend but it looks to pass to our south. Saturday will give us mostly cloudy skies and perhaps some isolated light showers but we will remain mainly dry.

Chances for frost not done yet, colder nights ahead next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We will remain chilly into next week with highs in the 50s. A cold front Monday night into Tuesday will drop our temperatures, give us another freeze at night and it could produce some snowflakes early Tuesday morning. Stay tuned for this!

Note the northwest winds following a cold front that could give us some snowflakes late Monday into early Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

