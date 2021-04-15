Rockford family urges to say ‘yes’ to organ donation, one life can save many

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local family is bringing awareness to the importance of organ donation to the Rockford community after the tragic passing of their son in 2019.

From volunteering with his mom to standing up for classmates, Nick Richardson was a loving child who always wanted to help others. Gift of Hope is honoring 14-year-old Nick through his gift of life. Nick’s father, Jon Wilke, said the decision to say yes to donation was easy because that’s what Nick would have wanted.

“To know that we gave the chance of life to three people for sure and helped so many other people, it’s just amazing,” Wilke said.

Each person can donate up to eight organs and a number of tissues that can save up to 100 lives.

“We knew that he would be able to save other people,” said Candice Richardson, Nick’s mother. “Even though it was very traumatic for us, we’re glad that we were able to help other families not go through what we’re feeling.”

According to Dr. Harry Wilkins, President & CEO of Gift of Hope, there is a huge disparity between the number of people waiting for a life-saving organ donation and the number of organ available. In the U.S. only 58% of eligible donating bodies are registered for donation.

“There is about 108,000 people on the wait list now, waiting for an organ,” Dr. Wilkins said. “Unfortunately, about every 10 minutes someone is added to the list, and everyday about 22 people die waiting for an organ transplant, so it is very time sensitive.”

For more information, visit Gift of Hope here.

