Rockford performers shine in ‘Tribute to Broadway’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many Broadway stages stay dark, the passion for the music can’t be shuttered.

That’s why one local theater group made it a mission to keep the love alive as we wait for the curtains to rise again.

The Studio Rockford recently launched its “Tribute to Broadway” series. On Friday, the group will release the latest video on its Facebook and Instagram pages. The video features performers from all over the world, including the Philippines and Canada, doing what they love and miss so much.

“Because of COVID-19 and everything being shutdown, we just want a little glimpse of how things were or how things could be. This is just one way that we can get people involved with something that they absolutely love,” Adam Walsh, “The Studio Rockford” musical director said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.