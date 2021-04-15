Rockford Park District awarded $200K to address storm water runoff

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District will receive $204,000 in Green Infrastructure Grant Opportunity grant funding to implement the Levings Lake Stormwater Treatment Train project.

The project, made possible through funding from Gov. Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, will install a best management practice treatment train to increase storm water infiltration to relieve flooding immediately downstream in Levings Lake and the South Fork Kent Creek, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John Kim announced.

“Protecting Illinois communities and businesses from persistent flooding and water damage is a top priority for my administration which is why the Rebuild Illinois capital plan has funding specifically dedicated to green infrastructure initiatives,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Through the Levings Lake Stormwater Treatment Train project, the residents of Rockford Park District will have increased protection against excess stormwater and peace of mind that their homes and families are safe.”

The project, located within Levings Park, is a combination of best management practices that when linked together slow stormwater runoff and allows water to infiltrate into the soil, according to the announcement.

It includes installation of two bioswales, retrofit of a 2.4-acre wetland and ‘daylighting’ of an existing underground pipe. A bioswale is a vegetated channel designed to convey stormwater runoff, while allowing a portion of the water to infiltrate into the ground or be taken up by the plants within the system. Daylighting is the process to restore a creek or stream that has been confined in an underground pipe to more natural conditions. This project will excavate 148 linear feet of underground pipe and regrade the site into a bioswale to allow the water to flow above ground through native vegetation, before it enters Levings Lake.

“This project is part of a larger community effort to implement the South Fork Creek Watershed Plan. The bioswales and stream daylighting will help slow the stormwater before it enters Levings Lake, which should help reduce flooding downstream,” Director Kim said. “This project is a great example of applying green infrastructure to green space. Even parks present opportunities to do more to protect and improve water quality in Illinois’ lakes and streams.

The project is recommended in the South Fork Kent Creek Watershed Plan and the Rockford Park District’s Concept Plan to Improve Water Quality for Levings Lake. The project site receives stormwater runoff from a 580-acre watershed that has residential, commercial, and industrial land uses along with crop fields and natural areas. The total project budget is $240,000, with Illinois EPA providing $204,000 in grant funds and the District providing $36,000 in matching funds, according to the announcement.

The GIGO Grant Program is a competitive financial assistance grant program established to help protect Illinois’ water resources. The GIGO Program is funded through the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. The funds are used to implement green infrastructure best management practices to control stormwater runoff. Stormwater runoff causes flooding and carries pollutants into waterways such as rivers, streams, lakes, wetlands, and groundwater.

For additional information on Illinois’ Green Infrastructure Grant Opportunities Grant Program, visit here.

“Investing in Levings Park is a top priority for the Rockford Park District as it’s a regional destination that provides unique recreational experiences, concerts, fishing, and much more. Levings Lake will act as a catalyst for future growth and development at the park which is why we are so thankful to be receiving this grant funding. These dollars will allow us to continue with water quality improvements and address erosion, sedimentation, and flooding which will only improve the recreational use of the lake,” Tom Lind, landscape architect for the Rockford Park District said.

