Loves Park man killed on I-90 in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 58-year-old Loves Park man was killed after being struck by a semi truck on I-90 near Spring Creek Road on Thursday morning, according to the Illinois State Police.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was informed of a death on I-90 near mile marker 13.5 after being pronounced dead at 6:03 a.m. According to the Illinois State Police, the dead pedestrian was struck by a 2019 Blue Volvo Truck Tractor semi trailer combination that was headed eastbound.

The death is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police. An autopsy is pending by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office and toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks.

At approximately 6:45 a.m., the center and right lanes were closed for the investigation while the left lane remained open for traffic. All lanes reopened at approximately 10:40 a.m. The investigation remains open and ongoing.

