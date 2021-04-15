Advertisement

Organ donation creates a lasting impact

In the U.S. only 58 percent of eligible donating bodies are registered for donation.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The month of April is Donate Life Month and the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donation Network encourages everyone to register as a donor if you have not already.

According to the president and CEO of Gift of Hope, Dr. Harry Wilkins there is a huge disparity between the number of people waiting for a life saving organ and the number of organs available. Upon passing, each person can donate up to eight organs and a variety of tissues that could save more than 100 people in need.

“There is about 108,000 people on the wait list now, waiting for an organ. Unfortunately about every 10 minutes someone is added to the list and everyday about 22 people die waiting for an organ transplant. It is very time sensitive,” Gift of Hope President and CEO Dr. Harry Wilkins said.

