Advertisement

Former VP Pence undergoes surgery to implant pacemaker

In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back...
In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back in his hometown of Columbus, Ind., as his wife Karen watches. Pence is steadily re-entering public life as he eyes a potential run for the White House in 2024. He's writing op-eds, delivering speeches, preparing trips to early voting states and launching an advocacy group likely to focus on promoting the accomplishments of the Trump administration.(Source: AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By DCC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has undergone surgery to have a pacemaker implanted.

His office says that Wednesday’s procedure went well and that Pence “is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days.”

The 61-year-old Pence, who recently launched a new advocacy group and signed a book deal, had previously been diagnosed with a heart condition called asymptomatic left bundle branch block.

His office says that, over the past two weeks, he experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate and underwent the procedure in Virginia in response.

Pence is considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate if former President Donald Trump declines to run again.

He is expected to deliver his first public speech since leaving office later this month in South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal crash
Belvidere man identified after fatal Genoa Road crash
Man killed in Winnebago County crash
Loves Park man killed on I-90 in Winnebago Co.
Jose J. Gonzalez Jr.
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Rockford
No injuries have been reported.
7 arrested after fight at Cherryvale Mall
One car crossed the center line, colliding with the passing vehicle.
One dead, one injured in Belvidere crash

Latest News

FILE - In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke...
Funeral to praise Philip’s ‘courage’ and support for queen
People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters
This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police...
Video: Chicago police critics call for charges in shooting of boy
The royal family is preparing for Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday
The royal family is preparing for Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday
Raul Castro steps down as head of Cuba's Communist Party