Long-lasting roses all year long

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Mother’s Day fast approaching, one New York City florist wants to bring moms roses that bloom all year long.

Rose Box NYC specializes in creating rose arrangements that will last for a year. Theses roses are zero-maintenance and water free but still give off a fresh, rose smell. The arrangements start at $89 and can be shipped both nation-wide and internationally. They can arrive at your doorstep just in time for Mother’s Day.

”All of our roses come form an unique farm in Ecuador where they are actually hand picked and taken to a laboratory where their sap and water is replaced with a natural preservative dye. We also use color and fragrance to help them maintain their natural shape,” Jacqueline Yencik, Rose Box spokesperson said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.