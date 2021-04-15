Child taken to hospital after Rockford apartment fire
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford apartment fire sent a child to the hospital on Thursday morning.
The structure fire in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue involved a three story apartment building. The fire was under control as of 10:26 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department.
There is no further information on the condition of the child
