Child taken to hospital after Rockford apartment fire

The structure fire in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue involved a three story apartment building.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford apartment fire sent a child to the hospital on Thursday morning.

The structure fire in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue involved a three story apartment building. The fire was under control as of 10:26 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department.

There is no further information on the condition of the child

