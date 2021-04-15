Advertisement

Budweiser offers free round of beer to those who have received COVID-19 vaccine

(WIBW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Budweiser is offering those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 a free round, on them-if people can show proof of their completed vaccination series.

In the “A Beer on Bud” campaign video the company posted Thursday morning, it features a group of Clydesdale horses galloping to meet each other, along with a puppy.

A caption at the end of the video reads “We can’t wait to see our buds but when we do, let’s do it safely.” It then directs beer enthusiasts to show proof of their vaccination at ABeerOnBud.com to redeem the offer.

Budweiser isn’t the only company to offer free products for those who can prove they’ve gotten the COVID-19 shot. Krispy Kreme also offered to give free donuts to anyone with a proof of vaccination all year long. However, the only Krispy Kreme location in Wisconsin is in West Allis.

correction: The article previously noted there were no Krispy Kreme locations in Wisconsin, but it has since been changed to reflect the location in West Allis.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal crash
Belvidere man identified after fatal Genoa Road crash
Man killed in Winnebago County crash
Loves Park man killed on I-90 in Winnebago Co.
Jose J. Gonzalez Jr.
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Rockford
No injuries have been reported.
7 arrested after fight at Cherryvale Mall
One car crossed the center line, colliding with the passing vehicle.
One dead, one injured in Belvidere crash

Latest News

Marijuana economic impact
New cannabis dispensary to open in downtown Rockford
Marijuana economic impact
Marijuana sales
OSF Saint Anthony, Gift of Hope honor raise awareness for organ, tissue donation
football
Pandemic poses schedule challenges for high school athletics
COVID-19 vaccine (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
Be cautious of COVID-19 vaccine myths circulating online