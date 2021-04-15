Advertisement

Boylan football joins slew of teams to cancel remainder of season

Boylan will miss the final two games of the season due to COVID-19 protocols.
By Joe Olmo
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan is the latest team from the area to have to cancel the remainder of its football season.

The Titans are in quarantine for the next two weeks following health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. That means their highly anticipated game against Harlem has been canceled. The two teams were going into their Week 5 match-up undefeated, with the winner moving on for a chance to play for the NIC-10 championship. The Huskies will now represent Division A next week and await the winner of Freeport-East on Friday night.

In the meantime, Harlem has found a new opponent for this Saturday. The Huskies will host Prairie Ridge at 1 p.m. in a non-conference game after the Wolves needed a new opponent as well.

Boylan joins a growing number of teams from the area to enter into quarantine. This week alone, Belvidere North, Guilford, Mendota, North Boone, Oregon, and Rock Falls all have had to cancel their upcoming games this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns. Oregon and North Boone are still hopeful to play in Week 6.

Stillman Valley will now play Dixon on Saturday at 2 p.m. at AC Bowers Field. The Dukes were supposed to play Mendota but the Trojans had to cancel due to COVID-19 and the Cardinals were supposed to play Rock Falls.

