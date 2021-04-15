Belvidere PD: 3 men wanted for aggravated battery, 2 arrested

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Police Department are searching for three men wanted for aggravated battery after already arresting two for the alleged crime.

On March 24 at 8:57 p.m., the Belvidere Police Department received a report of five to six people fighting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of North State Street.

During the course of the investigation, Belvidere detectives received information identifying five suspects involved in the fight. The Boone County States Attorney’s Office authorized charges and warrants were issued for all five suspects for several counts of aggravated battery and mob action, according to the Belvidere Police Department.

Corey A. Hatfield, 30 of Belvidere, was arrested for two counts of aggravated battery and one count of mob action. Christian T. Rubalcava, 28 of Belvidere, was arrested for two counts of aggravated battery and one count of mob action. Hatfield and Rubalcava have been lodged into the Boone County Jail in lieu of $250,000, 10 percent bond, according to the Belvidere Police Department.

Corey A. Hatfield (Belvidere Police Department)

Christian T. Rubalcava (Belvidere Police Department)

Belvidere police need the public’s help in finding three additional people who had Boone County arrest warrants issued for their arrest and are still at large:

Israel Carmargo-Baeza, 21 of Belvidere, wanted for two counts of aggravated battery and one count of mob action.

Anthony Z. Sanchez, 19 of Belvidere, wanted for two counts of aggravated battery and one count of mob action.

Julian M. Buckhana, 22 of DeKalb, wanted for two counts of aggravated battery and one count of mob action.

Belvidere police encourage anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Carmargo-Baeza, Sanchez or Buckhana to contact, 24 hours a day, the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867(815-547-STOP) or this link. Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1,000.

