Belvidere man identified after fatal Genoa Road crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old Belvidere man was identified after a fatal crash on Wednesday.

After the crash in the 4900 block of Genoa Road, Boone County Coroner Rebecca A. Wigget identified 63-year-old Robert E. Hall. The preliminary cause of his death was multiple injuries received in the crash.

The death remains under investigation of the Boone County Coroner’s Office and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

