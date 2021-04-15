Advertisement

Belvidere man identified after fatal Genoa Road crash

The death remains under investigation of the Boone County Coroner’s Office and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old Belvidere man was identified after a fatal crash on Wednesday.

After the crash in the 4900 block of Genoa Road, Boone County Coroner Rebecca A. Wigget identified 63-year-old Robert E. Hall. The preliminary cause of his death was multiple injuries received in the crash.

The death remains under investigation of the Boone County Coroner’s Office and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

