Alderwoman Ann Thompson-Kelly prepares for next chapter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s 7th Ward has been led by Alderwoman Ann Thompson-Kelly for more than two decades. Now, she’s ready to begin her next chapter.

Thompson-Kelly joined 23 News First at Four to talk about her time on the council. Back in 1997, she became the first Black woman to be elected to Rockford’s City Council.

Since then, she has paved the way for other women of color to take a seat in council chambers. Thompson-Kelly helped spearhead several initiatives including the revitalization of W. State Street. She says serving her community has meant too much to her.

“I have enjoyed it. I have enjoyed the accomplishments we’ve made and work together on different projects. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the neighborhood watch groups because they are the backbone of this community,” Thompson-Kelly said.

