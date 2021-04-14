The Comeback Kids: Whitney Frost and Frosted Farmhouse

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Whitney Frost is feeling right at home and is now sharing that same feeling in her new shop. Not only did she realize her aspirations of opening a shop, she’s getting to do it in the place she was raised.

Whitney says, “We are happy to be back in Rockton being a part of the community.” Changing up the daily grind, that was something Whitney Frost and her family was ready to do after living in Houston for 12 years.

“We were in the city. so that was kind of one of our deciding factors was that we wanted to slow life down, come back to the Midwest. There’s no greater kind of childhood than growing up here in Rockton I think so I wanted my children to enjoy the youth that I had,” Whitney says.

Doing that means living on a farm and collecting antiques, which is Whitney’s long time hobby. She says, “I kind of what into restoring old hutches and furniture and bringing it back to life. I didn’t enjoy purchasing new furniture, I like to use what’s around, I think it’s a cool style. Now that I have the space, the barns to fill, I’ve become quite the hoarder of all furniture.”

While a farm has the space for a collector’s needs, she took many aspects of that collection and opened a shop in downtown Rockton. Enter Frosted Farmhouse!

Whitney says, “We’re entering our third month and it’s been quite successful. I think the community and even further out is really kind of come to see what Rockton has and what Frosted Farmhouse has. If you see the downtown, and you see that it’s just really it’s a destination. It’s something that you can come and spend your whole day, have breakfast, shop, have lunch, shop and always seeing something new.”

A community bond is something Whitney missed while living in Texas and is eager to help make that happen here through her shop. Even making sure the merchandise is gathered locally, to entice people to stop by. “My idea is to bring people to the community, why not lead them here with food? I’ve been partnering with lots of local food trucks. We had Disco Chicken, we had Sabores. We have 15th and Chris coming up. We have a great parking lot across the street where we can shop a little, eat and enjoy Rockton as well. It’s nice to partner with local Rockford companies,” Whitney says.

Overall, it seems Rockton is a perfect fit for her family and allows Whitney to put her eyes on the future. Whitney says, “I am lucky that my children love snow. So even when it’s snowing outside, we can’t keep them inside, even in the summer as well. I think everyone for themselves needs to plan a date and come explore Rockton and see what it’s all about.”

Frosted Farmhouse is located in downtown Rockton on South Blackhawk and has several vendors who lease spaces offering many vintage and antique items.

