Health officials gauge impact of Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

Experts say it’s not time to panic.
The CDC and FDA are urging health clinics to halt administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after six people suffered blood clots after getting the shot.(Aspirus Wausau Hospital)
By WIFR Newsroom and Brandon Giesey
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines raises concerns across the country, but health experts say it’s not time to panic.

Chief Medical Officer for OSF St. Anthony Medical Center Stephen Bartlett predicts the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will resume distribution in two to four weeks after the FDA and CDC review data in the six blood clot cases.

“If people are anxious that this could be something that could impact your health. I would recommend that you not worry,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett says the clots are rare, a one in one million chance. He warns people to focus on how they feel between 6 and 13 days after receiving the shot. He believes the shots will be on pause for a few weeks. Bartlett encourages everyone who is eligible to get a vaccination to do so.

“Stop to think about it, based on a one in a million event they’re hitting the pause button because it’s an emergency use for authorization that was an appropriate thing to do to hit the pause button, but what they’re doing now is looking at data,” Bartlett said.

“It’s a bump in the road the vast majority of vaccine that comes to us is Moderna and Pfizer,” Stephenson and Carroll County Public Health Administrator Craig Beintema said.

The stoppage is in response to six blood clot cases across the US. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J product have been distributed making the clots highly unlikely.

“What they’re doing now is looking at data and seeing whether there’s any trend that would justify limiting who might get the J&J vaccine,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett says it is not time to freak out if you did get a Johnson and Johnson shot.

“My prediction is that in two to four weeks we will see Johnson and Johnson distribution resume,” Bartlett said.

One of the concerns on the mind of health officials is trust in vaccines, bartlett notes it’s of vital importance for people to get their shots as soon as they can.

“stay calm keep getting the vaccine that is available to you the goal here is shots in an arm,” Bartlett said. “When that vaccine becomes available again get it. If my daughter were a candidate for the J&J vaccine I wouldn’t hesitate.”

Bartlett says the impact the pause will have on distribution will be small because the product was just ramping up its use. He adds blood clot symptoms are a pain in your leg, chest, or head; swelling; tenderness, or discoloration of an area on your body.

