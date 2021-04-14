Advertisement

Guilford football under quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

Guilford was supposed to play on Friday, April 16 at Hononegah High School.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Guilford High School football team has finished their already condensed football season early due to the team being under quarantine from a COVID-19 exposure.

“The varsity football team at Guilford High School is under quarantine following an exposure to COVID-19. Unfortunately, this means the team is finished for the season. This isn’t the outcome we had hoped for, but we’ve been fortunate to have at least part of a season and some sense of normalcy for our student athletes,” Augie Toldo, Guilford Athletic Director said in a statement.

