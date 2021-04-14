Advertisement

Beloit Snappers auction off stadium naming rights

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the naming rights through MILB auctions leading up to each game in 2021.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Snappers are set to make minor league baseball history and the biggest winner will be the Stateline areas Boys and Girls Club.

For every remaining home game at Pohlman Field, the Snappers are auctioning off the naming right of the ballpark. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the naming rights through MILB auctions leading up to each game in 2021 at the stadium with a minimum bid of $500.

The winning bidder will be able to choose the stadium’s name for the night, get eight tickets, be interviewed on the radio broadcast and even lead Take Me Out to the Ball Game with proceeds benefitting the local Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s just a unique situation here with half the season here before we move crosstown into the new river bend stadium. There will be an announcement about our naming rights partner over there soon enough. I just think a very clever idea highlighting the almost 40 years playing at Pohlman Field and more importantly helping the mission here with Stateline Boys and Girls Club,” Jeff Jurgella, President of the Beloit Snappers said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana economic impact
New cannabis dispensary to open in downtown Rockford
Winnebago Co. deputy who shot at suspect was knocked unconscious
Man killed in Winnebago County crash
Loves Park man killed on I-90 in Winnebago Co.
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms to 23 News that a death investigation is underway...
Dead body found on Rockford’s southeast side Saturday
Jose J. Gonzalez Jr.
Man charged after officer-involved shooting in Rockford

Latest News

Harlem defeats Prairie Ridge in a thriller 43-42 Saturday afternoon at Clyde F. Peterson Stadium.
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5 Saturday (1)
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5 Saturday Edition
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 5
Dixon beats Rockford Christian 2-0 at home to win the Big Northern Conference tournament...
Dixon boys soccer beats Rockford Christian, wins BNC tournament title
Dixon defeated Rockford Christian 2-0 in the Big Northern Conference tournament championship.
Rockford Christian vs. Dixon - BNC Boys Soccer Tournament Championship