Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 84 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 8.5%

This brings the total number of cases to 28,803 as of Tuesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 457.
(COVID-19).
(COVID-19).(Source: CDC/Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 84 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 28,803 as of Tuesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 457. The seven-day positivity rate is now 8.5 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 148,556 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Viewer submission of scene in Lena.
Armed suspect dead after standoff in Lena
Woman dead after Rockford crash early Monday morning
Woman dead after Rockford crash early Monday morning
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
26-year-old Rockford man shot in domestic incident
Shooting scene graphic.
Rockford Police respond to officer-involved shooting Sunday night

Latest News

Clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to fall quickly overnight, quite possibly...
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 4/13/2021
Beloit Man Arrested After High Speed Pursuit Crash
Beloit man arrested after high speed pursuit crash, man sent to hospital
Winnebago County opposes House Bill 3653
Winnebago Co. issued final property assessment equalization factor of 1.0000
Officer Rusten Sheskey of the Kenosha Police Department
Kenosha PD officer who shot Jacob Blake back from administrative leave