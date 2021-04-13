Several prospects for frost on the horizon beginning Wednesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If your car’s parked outdoors overnight, you may need to allow some extra time to scrape your windows and windshields the next few mornings. Conditions are likely to be quite favorable for frost to develop over much of the Stateline for the next several nights. Tuesday afternoon’s cloudiness has quickly given way to clearing in the evening, a trend that’s fully expected to continue in forthcoming hours. A clear sky with dry air in place will allow temperatures to easily dip below 37° overnight, which will lead to frost development in the event winds are to die down below five miles per hour. Winds will indeed be calming down quickly overnight, though it remains unsure just how much of the area will see them drop below five miles per hour.

The combination of clear skies, cooler temperatures, and lighter winds should be enough for at least some frost formation. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clearing won’t be a problem at all Tuesday evening. Skies should be clear no later than 9:00pm, and will remain so overnight. Temperatures are currently projected to drop to 33° in Rockford, and likely colder in most outlying areas.

Clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to fall rapidly overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies will start of sunny Wednesday, only to give way to clouds as the day wears on. The extensive cloud cover expected along with a fairly robust northwesterly breeze Wednesday will likely prohibit us from reaching the 50° in most spots.

More cloudiness around Wednesday afternoon along with a northwest wind will keep temperatures in the 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Similar to Tuesday, clouds are likely to dissipate rapidly Wednesday evening, and temperatures are to crash once again. Frost will again be likely to develop overnight, though perhaps not quite in as widespread fashion as the night before.

Skies will clear again Wednesday night, so frost is once again in play. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Bright sunshine will be around for much of the day Thursday, which should allow temperatures to recover modestly, though not quite to levels considered to be normal for this time of year. Expect highs to top out in the middle 50s.

Sunshine will be more prevalent Thursday, allowing temperatures to inch up a bit. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

One more night of frost is on tap Thursday night into Friday morning before temperatures moderate a touch as the weekend draws near.

Last week’s warmth got many in the Stateline itchy to begin planting garden crops and plants. Others may be hoping to tackle those projects this weekend. I’d caution anyone to hold off on those endeavors for at least awhile. First of all, this cool pattern isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Long range computer projections along with outlooks issued by the Climate Prediction Center continue to suggest below normal temperatures are in store here for at least the next week and a half to two weeks.

High probabilities of below to well below normal temperatures are expected over the next ten days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Secondly, it’s customary for us to see freezing or even sub-freezing temperatures through the end of the month, sometimes later. In fact, a 32° reading has occurred as late as May 27, and snow’s been know to happen into early May as well!

Our last freeze doesn't typically occur until the end of the month, and has happened as late as May 27. Snow can also occur well into May. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We mention the May snowfall, because we can’t entirely discount the prospects of flakes flying here in the week ahead. There are multiple computer models projecting a storm system set to arrive here early next week may deposit a few snowflakes in our neck of the woods. The early read is that an approaching cold front will bring us a few rain showers late Monday afternoon or early in the evening. However, as temperatures cool sharply in the wake of the front late Monday night or very early Tuesday morning, a mix with or even a brief change over to light snow isn’t to be ruled out entirely.

A few computer models are hinting at a few snowflakes mixing in with rain showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this stage in the game, it’s hardly a development worth worrying about it. First of all, it’s still six to seven days out, so changes are to be expected. Secondly, in the event snow did occur with this system, warm ground temperatures would almost certainly preclude any accumulation on roadways, and it would be extremely difficult to imagine any accumulations even on the grassy surfaces.

