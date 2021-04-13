Advertisement

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers set to open doors this June in Madison

Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers (KKTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s first Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will open its doors this June, right here in Madison.

The restaurant known for its hand battered chicken fingers and original Cane’s sauce will make its debut near University of Wisconsin- Madison’s campus, at 575 State Street.

“We’ve been planning on bringing Raising Cane’s to Wisconsin for years, and there’s truly no better place for us to start than in Madison,” said Dustin Durrenberger, area leader of restaurants. “State Street is the epicenter of student nightlife, shopping and dining, and it’s less than a mile from the Capitol, so we’re expecting to serve a ton of Caniacs once we open. "

Before the restaurant can open its doors, it will hire 50 people for positions at the restaurant.

Raising Cane’s will be hiring through May 24 on the second floor of Hyatt Place Madison/Downtown at 333 West Washington Avenue. Those who are interested can apply on the restaurant’s website.

According to the company, it was recently named one of the “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” on Glassdoor.

