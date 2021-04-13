Prospects for frost on the rise as cooler air settles in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April 2021, a month that started off on such a remarkably mild note, is in the process of taking a turn for the cooler. Temperatures managed to reach the 60° mark in Rockford Monday afternoon, but it appears as though it might be the last 60° temperature we see here for up to two weeks. Gusty winds out of the west Monday along with the increasing amount of sunshine as the day wore on were the two driving forces behind the 60s.

Monday was yet another breezy day in the Stateline, with gusts up to 36 miles per hour reported. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If you think it’s been a windy month thus far, you’re not wrong! Monday marked the ninth time in April’s first twelve days in which a wind gust of more than 30 miles per hour was registered. Every single day this month has produced at least a 25 mile per hour gust.

Every April day thus far has produced at least a 25 mile per hour wind gust. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to take the first of several steps backward in the coming days, but the news isn’t all bad. First and foremost, the wind should gradually die down over time. There may be a brief gust that reaches close to 25 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon, but that’s seen as being the “worst case” scenario. Additionally, a good amount of sunshine is expected for most of the day. Temperatures should still top out in the mid-50s.

Bright sunshine is to dominate most of the day Tuesday, though a few passing clouds are likely from time to time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies and even lighter winds are expected Tuesday night. That spells some trouble, however, as it allows for optimal cooling conditions to take place. Temperatures overnight are ticketed for the lower to middle 30s. Many spots will drop to or even below 32°, making frost a very good possibility, especially outside of Rockford.

Clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to crash early Wednesday morning, likely ensuring that frost will develop in many spots. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Starting off from such a chilly base Wednesday morning already puts us at a disadvantage. However, the quick arrival of clouds into the region only puts us further behind the eight ball during the day. With skies likely to be mostly cloudy for much of the day, temperatures are going to be struggling quite a bit, likely holding in the 40s in most, if not all spots.

Clouds are to dominate Wednesday, likely restricting temperatures to the 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Only a slow moderating trend is to be expected in terms of temperatures later in the week. By the weekend, we’ll be heading closer to what’s considered to be normal by mid-April standards, but likely falling a few degrees short daily.

Each of the next five days are to feature below normal temperatures. Frost is likely on Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite the chillier pattern, at least the coming days appear to be quite tranquil. Rain chances are scarce, at best, and there’s positively no threat for snow anytime soon. Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until this weekend, and those chances are quite paltry.

Our next rain chance is a small one and doesn't arrive until Saturday at the earliest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Looking a bit farther into the future, it appears as though the status quo is likely to be maintained. All signs point to cooler than normal temperatures and drier than normal conditions to take us through at least the next ten days, but quite likely well beyond that timeframe.

It won't be cold by any means, but there's little, if any warmth on the horizon for the next week and a half or longer. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Below normal rainfall is in the forecast for at least the next ten days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

