Officials provide update on officer-involved shootings over the weekend

WINNEBAGO COUNTY Ill. (WIFR) - Two officer-involved shootings in two days around Winnebago County launches high-profile investigations.

“It’s only been one case basically 48 hours another 24 and a lot’s happened, but at the same time there’s a lot to be done, so there’s limited information,” said Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley.

The first shooting happened Saturday as police responded to a domestic violence call on Bellwort Drive. Officers say they found the suspect in the basement with a metal pipe.

“Deputies instructed the suspect to drop the pipe several times,” said Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force Commander Chuck Davidson. “The suspect charged at the deputies and they fired their weapons.”

Investigators say a deputy was hit in the head with that pipe and the suspect later died. On Sunday, an attempted traffic stop ended with another officer-involved shooting. Police tried to stop a vehicle that was later found in the 400 block of Illinois Ave. As officers approached the vehicle they say a person inside got out and started running. That led to a chase and then a shooting.

Hanley says he understands the public’s interest in these cases and plans to hold regular news conferences about them.

“I want everyone to have confidence in the process itself and so I can’t promise what level of detail we’ll have at the press conferences, but I did want to let everyone know we’ll have some kind of schedule,” said Hanley.

The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force will handle both investigations. The task force is made up of officers from 15 departments across the two counties, but they can’t assist if their departments are involved in the cases.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.