Man found guilty of 2018 murder in Rockford

Fredrick Thomas, now 36, initially faced nine counts of first-degree murder.
Fredrick Thomas
Fredrick Thomas(Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was found guilty on two counts of first degree murder following the death of 36-year-old Jennifer Lewis in 2018.

Fredrick Thomas, now 36, initially faced nine counts of first-degree murder. Authorities say Thomas caused injuries resulting in the death of Lewis, the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the body. She was found unresponsive around 11 a.m. on Sept. 11 in the 900 block of 10th Avenue.

Thomas served the indictment while already in custody. The charges are punishable between 20-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by supervised release.

