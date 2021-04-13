Advertisement

Klehm Arboretum announces ‘Go Public Gardens Days’

The week’s activities will include free daily admission for all visitors.
Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden will celebrate the spring season with Go Public Gardens Days, a week of garden-themed events as part of an initiative established by the American Public Gardens Association to enhance public gardens throughout the United States.

Go Public Gardens Days will begin Friday, May 7 and run through Friday, May 14 during regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden at 2715 S. Main St.

The week’s activities will include free daily admission for all visitors, a spring smartphone tour and scavenger hunt, assorted children’s activity kits, a free educational webinar “Mini Meadows” on Monday, May 10 and a ticketed “Botanica” presentation and workshop on Wednesday, May 12.

More information about the events taking place the week of Go Public Gardens Days can be found on Klehm’s website.

