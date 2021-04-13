IHSA sets spring State Final dates, no masks required for low-risk outdoor sports

(WIFR) - The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors held its monthly meeting on Monday. The Board discussed a number of different topics including a mask usage update, summer contact days, and setting the dates for a State Series in certain sports.

The IHSA, in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), announced that athletes competing in low-risk sports and activities are no longer required to wear masks while playing. Those sports and activities include bass fishing, baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field. Students must continue to wear their masks on the bench.

IDPH announced the State of Illinois will fund optional COVID-19 testing for any school who wishes to test their high-risk sports teams. Those current sports include football, boys lacrosse, and wrestling.

Summer contact days have been reduced from 25 to 20 contact days for this summer only.

The Board also approved State Finals dates for baseball, softball, track and field, and girls lacrosse. According to the IHSA, additional information will be posted on each individual sports page in the coming days.

Baseball State Finals

June 17: Class 1A at Illinois State University

June 17: Class 3A at Schaumburg Boomers

June 18: Class 2A at Illinois State University

June 18: Class 4A at Joliet Slammers

Girls Lacrosse State Finals

June 17: Semifinals at Glenbrook South High School

June 18: 3rd Place/State Championship at Glenbrook North High School

Softball State Finals

June 16: Class 1A & 2A State Finals at Louisville Slugger in Peoria

June 17: Class 3A & 4A State Finals at Louisville Slugger in Peoria

Track & Field State Finals

June 10: Class 1A Girls

June 11: Class 2A Girls

June 12: Class 3A Girls

June 17: Class 1A Boys

June 18: Class 2A Boys

June 19: Class 3A Boys

