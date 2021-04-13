Advertisement

IDPH pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna and Pfizer make up the vast majority of doses on hand in the State of Illinois.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - In accordance with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Illinois Department of Public Health will pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution.

The CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.

IDPH has notified all Illinois COVID-19 providers throughout the state to discontinue use of the J&J vaccine at this time. In order to keep appointments, IDPH is strongly advising providers to use Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Moderna and Pfizer make up the vast majority of doses on hand in the State of Illinois. This week, the state’s allocation of J&J was 17,000 doses. For the week of April 18, 2021, the expected allocation for the State is 483,720 total doses. Of that total allocation, 5,800 doses were expected to be J&J, according to the IDPH.

Per the federal health authorities, people who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Patients with other clinical questions should contact their health care provider.

IDPH will continue to update the public as additional information becomes available.

