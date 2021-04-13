IDPH: 3,193 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a record number of COVID-related hospitalizations, despite mass vaccination efforts taking place across the state Tuesday.

IDPH reported 3,193 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 17 additional deaths.

According to the state the number of COVID-related hospitalizations has doubled from a month ago. As of Monday night, 2,028 people were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Out of that number, 466 patients were in the ICU and 185 patients were on ventilators.

Illinois is averaging 3,390 new cases per day over the past week, up 21 percent over one week ago, when the state was averaging 2,811 new cases per day. It’s the first time since Feb. 9 that Illinois has reported more than 2,000 hospitalizations in a single day.

The 4.3 percent case positivity rate today is more than double the 2.1 percent case positivity rate reported one month ago, on March 13, which was the lowest such rate reported during the pandemic.

The 132,979 average daily vaccinations over the past week is the best average so far.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 6-12 is 4.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 6 to 12 is 5.0 percent.

It was also announced on Tuesday that the state is pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses “out of an abundance of caution” because the CDC and FDA are investigating reports of blood clots developing with some recipients.

According to the IDPH “the CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.”

“IDPH has notified all Illinois COVID-19 providers throughout the state to discontinue use of the J&J vaccine at this time. In order to keep appointments, IDPH is strongly advising providers to use Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines,” said the state’s health department in a news release.

On Monday, as Illinois expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and older, new virus cases continue to climb across the state, with new daily case counts having nearly doubled over the past month.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,433 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Monday, as well as 18 more deaths. So far in April, Illinois is averaging 3,135 new cases per day, a 93 percent increase over the first 12 days of March, when the state averaged 1,623 new cases per day.

