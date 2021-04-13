Advertisement

Gina Meeks talks Rockford City Council win

Meeks is the first African-American woman to serve the bustling neighborhood.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After the late John Beck — who had represented Rockford’s 12th Ward for nearly 20 years — died last year, talk over who might take over his seat on city council led to the election of Gina Meeks.

A community organizer who has lived in the community for close to a decade, Meeks is the first African-American woman to serve the bustling neighborhood, as she looks to create her own legacy.

