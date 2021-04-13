Dixon teens identified following fatal crash in Amboy

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The two teens who died following a crash that happened in Lee County over the weekend have been identified on Tuesday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday they were called to Robbins Rd. south of Amboy Rd. for a single vehicle crash. Once on the scene, officers say four teenagers were found inside the car.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said two passengers, 14-year-old Brecken Kooy and 14-year-old Caylee Krug, both from Dixon, died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car, 19-year-old Draven Webb of Dixon, and a 14-year-old female from Amboy were taken to the hospital. They are both listed in fair condition, according to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

