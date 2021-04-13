Advertisement

Dixon teens identified following fatal crash in Amboy

Once on the scene, officers say four teenagers were found inside the car.
Dixon teens identified following fatal crash in Amboy
Dixon teens identified following fatal crash in Amboy(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The two teens who died following a crash that happened in Lee County over the weekend have been identified on Tuesday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday they were called to Robbins Rd. south of Amboy Rd. for a single vehicle crash. Once on the scene, officers say four teenagers were found inside the car.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said two passengers, 14-year-old Brecken Kooy and 14-year-old Caylee Krug, both from Dixon, died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car, 19-year-old Draven Webb of Dixon, and a 14-year-old female from Amboy were taken to the hospital. They are both listed in fair condition, according to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer submission of scene in Lena.
Armed suspect dead after standoff in Lena
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Woman dead after Rockford crash early Monday morning
Woman dead after Rockford crash early Monday morning
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
26-year-old Rockford man shot in domestic incident
Shooting scene graphic.
Rockford Police respond to officer-involved shooting Sunday night

Latest News

AP
IDPH pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Two officer-involved shootings in two days around Winnebago County launches high-profile...
Officials provide update on officer-involved shootings over the weekend
First elected Arab-American to Rockford Township Board.
Abdall becomes first elected Arab-American to sit on Rockford Township Board
Food pantry
Byron honors community members during pandemic