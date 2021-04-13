Boone Co. using Moderna supply for scheduled vaccination clinic Friday

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Health Department has a scheduled Johnson & Johnson clinic this Friday, April 16. That clinic is not being canceled.

The BCHD will be using its supply of Moderna for that clinic.

The Boone County Health Department announced 10 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 6,296. No new deaths were announced, the running total in the county is currently 71. The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is at 10.0 percent.

If you have general questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, call the COVID-19 information line at 815-547-8561 or email the Boone County Health Department at COVID19@boonehealth.org.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.