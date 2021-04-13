Blackhawks busy at NHL trade deadline

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Just like the Chicago Bulls, the Chicago Blackhawks were busy at the trade deadline on Monday. The team made moves to stay in the playoff race, but with an eye to the future. Unlike their United Center counterparts, the Hawks didn’t make the big name splash.

Chicago was one of the most active teams in the NHL, making four separate trades. The Blackhawks started the day sending former Rockford IceHog forward Matthew Highmore to Vancouver in exchange for forward Adam Gaudette. The 24-year-old has four goals and three assists in 33 games this season. He posted career highs in games played (59), goals (12), assists (21), and points (33) last year. The 2015 fifth-round pick also skated in ten Stanley Cup Playoff games in the 2020 postseason.

The Blackhawks then sent forward Carl Soderberg to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Josh Dickinson and the rights to forward Ryder Rolston. Dickinson, 23, has split time in the AHL and ECHL this year. Rolston, 19, just completed in freshman season at Notre Dame where he scored one goal and added five assists in 28 games.

After that, Chicago was part of a three-team deal that ultimately saw forward Mattias Janmark end up with the Vegas Golden Knights. The Blackhawks ended up receiving Vegas’ second-round pick in this year’s draft and their third-round selection in 2022.

The Blackhawks and Canucks got together for one final trade before the deadline. Chicago sent IceHogs defenseman Madison Bowey, and a 2021 fifth-round pick to Vancouver in exchange for a fourth-round selection this year.

General Manager Stan Bowman spoke to the media after the deals were announced. He says the moves today align with their off-season vision.

“We’re trying to rebuild our asset pool. We’re trying to bring in some young players,” said Bowman. “It’s not only about draft picks, but we’re trying to bring in some young players and then also get some additional draft capitol, which we were able to accomplish. So, when you add it all up, and you look at what we were able to do, I would say, very happy with where we’re sitting today.”

