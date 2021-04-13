Beloit man arrested after high speed pursuit crash, man sent to hospital

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A Beloit man was arrested after he crashed his BMW into a 52-year-old man’s car while being pursued by police in Rock County on Tuesday morning.

Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the city of Beloit Police Department received information that David A. Quinones, age 26 of Beloit, was believed to be at a residence in the 900 block of Tenth Street. Quinones was wanted on several felony and misdemeanor charges from a number of local agencies, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

As law enforcement units from RCSO and BPD responded to the area, Quinones exited the residence at 12:02 p.m. Quinones was able to get to his 2009 BMW 750 before deputies and officers arriving on scene could box him in. Quinones fled south at a high rate of speed and a vehicle pursuit was initiated by officials from both agencies.

After turning onto Shirland Avenue from Hackett Street at the state line, Quinones attempted to pass vehicles in a no passing zone into oncoming traffic. The pursuit was discontinued after spanning a total of 1.1 miles, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

He continued to flee to avoid apprehension and his BMW struck a 2000 Buick LeSabre, at Shirland and Townline, which was occupied by a 52-year-old man from Beloit. The BMW then went through a yard in the 1900 block of Shirland, struck 2 parked vehicles — a 2013 Ford F150 & 2018 Ford Escape — in a driveway and crashed into a detached garage.

Quinones then left the BMW and fled on foot as several officers began flooding the area. A K9 track was started and after approximately 20 minutes, Quinones was located hiding in a detached garage behind a residence in the 200 block of Ritsher Street. Forced entry was made to the garage where Quinones was taken into custody without further incident, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The 26-year-old was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries sustained as a result before he was turned over to officials at the Rock County Jail.

He has an initial appearance in jail court on April 15 at 3 p.m. on a number of traffic, misdemeanor and felony charges from RCSO, BPD, Town of Beloit PD and Wisconsin State Patrol. Quinones was also held on a felony probation violation through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The 52-year-old man in the Buick was treated and released from Beloit Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to investigate the crash portion of the incident, which remains under investigation at this time. Shirland Avenue was closed for 3 hours as a result.

