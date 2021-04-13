Advertisement

Bally’s buying Tropicana hotel on Las Vegas Strip for $308M

Bally’s Corp. announced Tuesday it will acquire the iconic Las Vegas Strip property.
In this Jan. 29, 2020 photo, a man makes a bet on the upcoming Super Bowl at Bally's casino in...
In this Jan. 29, 2020 photo, a man makes a bet on the upcoming Super Bowl at Bally's casino in Atlantic City, N.J. | Source: AP Photo / Wayne Parry(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino is being sold.

Bally’s Corp. announced Tuesday it will acquire the iconic Las Vegas Strip property from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. for about $308 million.

The agreement for the nearly 1,500-room hotel, casino, theater and convention property also involves a sale-and-leaseback transaction relating to Bally’s Black Hawk, Colorado, and Rock Island, Illinois, casino properties, the company said.

“Landing a preeminent spot on the Las Vegas Strip is a key step for us,” George Papanier, Bally’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

He noted Las Vegas draws more than 40 million tourists a year and said owning the Tropicana will boost Rhode Island-based Bally’s customer and player databases, unlock marketing opportunities and benefit Bally’s online and interactive business.

The transaction is expected to close early next year.

Bally’s owns and manages 12 casinos in eight states, and said it is set to own and manage 15 casinos in 11 states after several acquisitions are completed.

Bally’s is already licensed as a casino operator in Nevada, and purchased the MontBleu Resort near Lake Tahoe from Caesars Entertainment Inc. earlier this month.

The 22-story Tropicana opened in April 1957. It is on a 35-acre parcel at a Las Vegas Boulevard intersection named for it. It has been operated as a DoubleTree by Hilton.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Viewer submission of scene in Lena.
Armed suspect dead after standoff in Lena
Woman dead after Rockford crash early Monday morning
Woman dead after Rockford crash early Monday morning
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
26-year-old Rockford man shot in domestic incident
Shooting scene graphic.
Rockford Police respond to officer-involved shooting Sunday night

Latest News

Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden
Klehm Arboretum announces ‘Go Public Gardens Days’
COVID-19 in Illinois
IDPH: 3,193 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths
Dispatchers learned about intimate partner domestic violence with focused attention on...
Rockford 911 dispatchers receive training on handling calls involving strangulation
Dixon teens identified following fatal crash in Amboy
Dixon teens identified following fatal crash in Amboy