Aquin’s Reining, Scibona retire after 12 seasons with girls basketball program

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Aquin is on the search for a couple of new girls basketball coaches including a new head coach. That’s because head coach Doral Reining and assistant coach John Scibona announced they are retiring after 12 years with the program.

The two coaches were assistants on Jeff Curry’s staff that won back-to-back state championships in 2012 and 2013. Reining took the reigns after Curry stepped down in 2015. The duo coached the Lady Bulldogs to a 114-44 overall record in six seasons.

During their 12-year tenure coaching at Aquin, the two coaches helped lead the program to four conference championships, seven regional titles, two sectional titles, and two super-sectionals, on the way to those back-to-back state titles.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.