Rockford 911 dispatchers receive training on handling calls involving strangulation

‘Strangulation puts a survivor at an increased risk of homicide.’
Dispatchers learned about intimate partner domestic violence with focused attention on...
Dispatchers learned about intimate partner domestic violence with focused attention on strangulation in domestic violence and human trafficking cases.(KY3)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All dispatchers in the city of Rockford’s 911 Center recently completed updated training on calls involving domestic violence and strangulation from the Strangulation Task Force.

The Strangulation Task Force is a joint effort between the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention and the 17th Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence Coordinated Courts. Dispatchers learned about intimate partner domestic violence with focused attention on strangulation in domestic violence and human trafficking cases, according to an announcement from the city on Tuesday.

“Strangulation puts a survivor at an increased risk of homicide. Even incidents of strangulation that are initially deemed non-fatal could eventually lead to death due to non-visible injuries and health repercussions caused by strangulation,” Nikki Ticknor, Deputy Court Administrator of Domestic Violence Coordinated Courts and Task Force Co-Chair said. “It’s important 911 dispatchers know the questions to ask and signs that may be present over the phone to ensure strangulation victims get the early treatment they need.”

Between Nov. 1, 2017, and Oct. 31, 2019, 47% of domestic violence survivors who completed a lethality assessment reported to Rockford Police and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department that their partner attempted to choke or strangle them, according to an announcement from the city on Tuesday.

“Callers will not often not use the word strangulation,” Jennifer Cacciapaglia, Manager of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention and Task Force Co-Chair said. “It’s imperative that we train dispatcher to listen for audible symptoms in order to save more lives in our community.”

