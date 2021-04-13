Advertisement

39-year-old Janesville man dead after single-car crash

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FULTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man is dead Monday after his pickup truck crashed into a tree in Rock County, officials report Monday night.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Dane County Sheriff’s Department deputies, Edgerton Fire crews and Rock Co. deputies were called around 4:10 p.m. to the area of North Wash Road and Holland Road in Fulton Township for a crash.

When officers arrived, they discovered a pickup truck driven by the 39-year-old Janesville man was involved in a single-car crash. He was the only occupant of the vehicle and was the driver.

Authorities report that the truck was driving southbound on North Wash Road, just south of Holland Road, when the truck entered the east ditch and struck a tree. The sheriff’s office said the reason for the truck leaving the roadway is unknown.

The man was declared dead at the scene, deputies say.

Rock Co.’s Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office will reveal the name of the driver at a later time.

