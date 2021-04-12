Woman dead after Rockford crash early Monday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old woman is dead after a traffic crash in Rockford early Monday morning.

The Winnebago County Coroner was informed of a death at S. Main Street and Willow Run in Rockford. A traffic crash scene showed a single vehicle had left the roadway, struck a tree and came to a rest in a ditch.

The victim was the driver of the vehicle and she was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:53 a.m., according to Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz.

Where the woman is from and next of kin in still under investigation. The death is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, an autopsy is pending by the Winnebago Country Coroner’s Office. Toxicology tests will be available in approximately three weeks, according to a release from the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

