Winnebago Co. adds 287 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up to 8.2%

The seven-day positivity rate is now 8.2 percent.
This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March.(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 287 cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend on Monday.

This brings the total number of cases to 28,719 as of Monday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 457. The seven-day positivity rate is now 8.2 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 147,416 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

For additional data, see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics, according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

