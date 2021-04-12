Advertisement

Rockford teens taken into custody, released to parents after police find stolen car

A 14-year-old teenage boy and a 16-year-old teenage boy were both released to parents after the incident.
Stolen car recovered
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford teenagers were taken into custody for criminal trespass to vehicles on Thursday night.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers found a stolen vehicle parked at Way-Low gas station at 2914 W. State St. A 14-year-old teenage boy and a 16-year-old teenage boy were both released to parents after the incident.

