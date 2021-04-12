Rockford Police respond to officer-involved shooting Sunday night
Police say a 19-year-old male suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police respond to an officer-involved shooting in the 400 block of Illinois Ave.
Rockford Police say the Winnebago County Boone Integrity Task Force will handle the investigation.
